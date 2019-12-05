The Assistant Trailer: Julia Garner Stars in the Weinstein-Based Thriller

The movie about a day in the life of a Harvey Weinstein assistant has a trailer. The insidious Weinstein-ish figure doesn’t ever appear in the movie, which instead follows Julia Garner, playing a character based on public records and documents and original interviews. Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet) directs: Jane’s scored a job as the junior assistant to a powerful entertainment executive. “Her day is much like any other assistant’s — making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire,” the log line reads. “But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her workday, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.” Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh, and Kristine Froseth also star. See it in theaters January 31.

Related