Awkwafina’s New Comedy Central Series Nora From Queens Debuts Next Month

Comedy Central is kicking off 2020 with the debut of a brand-new series from Awkwafina, and the network released the first trailer for the show today. Ordered late last year, Nora From Queens is loosely based on Awkwafina’s life and follows her character, Nora Lin, as she “leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer-borough NYC.” BD Wong plays Nora’s dad, Orange Is the New Black’s Lori Tan Chinn plays her grandmother, and SNL’s Bowen Yang plays her “more successful cousin.”

In addition to the main cast, the series is jam-packed with guest stars that Comedy Central announced today, including Laverne Cox, Ming-Na Wen, Jaboukie Young-White, Michelle Buteau, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Rogers, Melissa Villaseñor, Simu Liu, Chris Gethard, David Krumholtz, and Natasha Lyonne, who also is credited as a director alongside Broad City alum Lucia Aniello, Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader), The Daniels (Swiss Army Man), Steven Tsuchida (Younger), and Anu Valia (The Other Two). Check out the first trailer for the series above, then catch the rest when Nora From Queens makes its Comedy Central debut on Wednesday, January 22, at 10:30 p.m.