The Bachelor’s Peter Weber Insists There’s More to Him ‘Than Just a Windmill’

More than a windmill. Photo: ABC

Just like how Ryan Howard quickly became the Fire Guy, The Bachelor’s Peter Weber will likely be defined as the Windmill Guy for the rest of his leading-man tenure, given that he and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown happily got randy (four times) in a Greek power-generating machine near the end of her season. (Also, you can rent the sex windmill for yourself! You’re welcome.) Laugh and appreciate his ecofriendly romps as much as you want, but Weber is now a bit salty that Brown divulged their quadruple bangin’ to the general public, and he sincerely hopes we will all shut up about it going forward.

“A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public. My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me,” Weber, a man who willingly went on reality television for love, told People. “I understand that it came out, and I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.” Weber’s Bachelor season, which features a contestant pool primarily filled with 25-year-old blonde babes, premieres next week.