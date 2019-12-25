Get Into the Christmas Spirit With These Merry Celebrities

Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Christmas day looms on the horizon, and in case you still aren’t feeling the festive spirit, take in these celebrities and their merrymaking. If holiday songs are to be believed, Christmas cheer is contagious, and truly, if an Instagram of Jennifer Aniston, Rita Wilson, and our official Vulture laureate Laura Dern doesn’t do it for you, what will? There’s also Kylie Jenner and her elves, Gabrielle Union and her family in matching pajamas, and of course, our Christmas queen Mariah Carey and her kids (who, if you’ll recall, have their own website). And finally, there’s Paris Hilton in a Christmas costume that simply exudes dark energy, added in for good measure. Happy holidays, and happy scrolling!