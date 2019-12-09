Beyoncé Is Teasing New Ivy Park Merch, So Save Your Pennies

Ivy Park is back. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Just in time for you to break your “spend less money” New Year’s resolution, Beyoncé is dropping brand-new Ivy Park merchandise in 2020. The singer teased the items in a series of Instagram posts Monday morning. The collection, out January 18, includes shoes, earrings, rings, bracelets, and potentially apparel, although the photos don’t give us a good look at any clothing. The jewelry has a gold Ivy Park logo, and the bracelets (or anklets) feature thick gold chains. There are also Adidas-logo studs, some with thin chains hanging off. The Queen B herself wears an Ivy Park–logo grill. As for kicks, Beyoncé only teased one pair of sneakers with a neon-orange stripe and Ivy Park logos.

This Adidas collab has been a long time in the making. Beyoncé bought out Ivy Park from Topshop owner Philip Green last year and announced a collaboration with Adidas in April. Now, we’re finally getting a taste of what she’s been up to. After we all flocked to see that nature documentary Lion King remake, a little merch is simply what we deserve.