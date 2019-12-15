Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

We pray we’ll have the energy to ring in our 50th birthdays by squeezing into Spanx, putting on our tuxedo shoes and partying to dawn with Cardi B. But since we don’t have that energy now, the closest we can get is putting on our softest pants, laying down horizontally, and living vicariously through Diddy, who rang in half a century with his nearest and dearest and hottest and most famous at his 50th birthday party Saturday night.

In addition to his children, Sean Combs was joined at his L.A. home by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cardi B, Offset, Post Malone, Tyga, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Chadwick Boseman, Lizzo and a whole host of other untouchable A-list celebs. Really, the only part of Diddy’s party we can related to all is the fact he threw it over a month after his actual birthday (November 4), which we could see doing. Why rush things? In addition to attendees’ own photos, Stories and Snapchats, Vanity Fair attended to provide a full studio of party shots. It’s almost like you’re there!

In addition to enjoying performances by Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim and Doug E. Fresh, Diddy also gave us all a gift in return: a mini-reunion between Kanye West and Jay-Z, whose relationship will remain complicated no matter how many more half-centuries it lasts.