Are Stefon and Summer Roberts Dating?

Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

A very merry Chrismukkah to all as cuffing season gifts us one more 2019 surprise: It appears Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are very happily a new couple. Per photos obtained by TMZ, the duo were spotted looking cute at a Starbucks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend, where they got to-go coffees and held hands while visiting Hader’s family. There have been low-key rumblings for a few weeks that Hader and Bilson have been dating (grainy date-night photo incoming), which comes two years after the actors separated from their wife and partner, respectively. (Those would be Maggie Carey and Hayden Christensen.) Weirdly enough, the duo appeared together and shared a sex scene in the 2013 comedy The To Do List, which was written and directed by Carey. Honestly, we’re just glad neither of them are dating human fire hydrants, human traffic cones, human fanny packs, or human defibrillators.