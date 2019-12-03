Black Widow Teaser: Scarlett Johansson Takes Us Home to Meet the Family

No, this isn’t some sort of Killing Eve alternate universe, although that apartment looks pretty similar to Russian spy Villanelle’s. This is Natasha Romanoff’s story (finally). Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as the Russian spy-turned-Avenger Black Widow. When trouble arises, as it tends to, she has to go back to where she came from, settle up, and reunite with her family, played by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour, looking like Hopper did 10 to 20 in Russian prison. “I’ve lived a lot of lives,” Natasha says in a dramatic voice-over. “But I’m done running from my past.” Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. At the risk of spoiling Avengers: Endgame, let’s just say we hope Natasha gets all her affairs in order. Black Widow gets a movie all to herself come May 2020.

Related