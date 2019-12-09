Everyone loves an underdog, especially director Bong Joon-ho, but his critically-acclaimed Parasite is anything but as we enter this year’s awards season. Which is why it’ll come as no surprise to find out the darkly comedic psychological thriller earned him both Best Director and Best Film at the Los Angeles Critics Association Awards, announced this weekend. The film also took runner-up in the Best Screenplay category to Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.
As for this year’s acting awards, Antonio Banderas won Best Actor for his turn in Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, while Mary Kay Place received the Best Actress prize for Diane. It would also seem Jennifer Lopez’s award season is starting off on the right (clear, plastic heel-covered) foot: she took home the organization’s Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Hustlers. You can read the full list of award winners below.
Best Picture
Parasite
Runner-up: The Irishman
Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Runner-up: Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Actress
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Supporting Actor
Song Kang Ho, Parasite
Runner-up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Supporting Actress
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Animation
I Lost My Body
Runner-up: Toy Story 4
Foreign Language Film
Pain and Glory
Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire
New Generation
Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Film Editing
Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11
Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Cinematography
Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics
Runner-up: Roger Deakins, 1917
Production Design
Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Runner-up: Lee Ha Jun, Parasite
Music/Score
Dan Levy, I Lost My Body
Runner-up: Thomas Newman, 1917
Douglas E. Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video
The Giverny Document from director Ja’Tovia Gary
Documentary/Non-Fiction Film
American Factory
Runner-up: Apollo II
2019 Career Achievement Award
Elaine May