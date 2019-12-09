Photo: Courtesy of Neon

Everyone loves an underdog, especially director Bong Joon-ho, but his critically-acclaimed Parasite is anything but as we enter this year’s awards season. Which is why it’ll come as no surprise to find out the darkly comedic psychological thriller earned him both Best Director and Best Film at the Los Angeles Critics Association Awards, announced this weekend. The film also took runner-up in the Best Screenplay category to Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

As for this year’s acting awards, Antonio Banderas won Best Actor for his turn in Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory, while Mary Kay Place received the Best Actress prize for Diane. It would also seem Jennifer Lopez’s award season is starting off on the right (clear, plastic heel-covered) foot: she took home the organization’s Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Hustlers. You can read the full list of award winners below.

Best Picture

Parasite

Runner-up: The Irishman

Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Runner-up: Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Actress

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Supporting Actor

Song Kang Ho, Parasite

Runner-up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Animation

I Lost My Body

Runner-up: Toy Story 4

Foreign Language Film

Pain and Glory

Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

New Generation

Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Film Editing

Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Cinematography

Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, 1917

Production Design

Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Runner-up: Lee Ha Jun, Parasite

Music/Score

Dan Levy, I Lost My Body

Runner-up: Thomas Newman, 1917

Douglas E. Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video

The Giverny Document from director Ja’Tovia Gary

Documentary/Non-Fiction Film

American Factory

Runner-up: Apollo II

2019 Career Achievement Award

Elaine May