Cameron Dallas Will Join Mean Girls Broadway Cast for a Four Week Run

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Finally the unanswerable question will be answered: does Cameron Dallas look sexy with his hair pushed back? Deadline is reporting that the OG Viner will be replacing Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels in the Mean Girls musical. The show based on Tina Fey’s movie, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and a book by Fey. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Book. Dallas first got famous from the same constellation of social media sites that make anyone famous nowadays. He has modeled for Dolce & Gabanna, Calvin Klein, and Carolina Herrera, as well as formerly starring in Netflix reality series Chasing Cameron. His run in the August Wilson theater begins January 14.