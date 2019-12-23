To think that, despite all the talk of digital-fur technology, human breasts, grotesque body parts, reincarnation, extensive visual-effects edits, and [drags cigarette] Taylor Swift, nobody wanted to ascend to a Heaviside Cinema to see Cats over the weekend. Not a very Jellicle attitude if you ask us! Per box-office figures from Deadline, the unhinged adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical — which, we should note, is getting universally terrible reviews — only made a not-purrrrfect $6.5 million since its Friday release. Moviegoers instead chose to snub James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and the other felines in favor of the equally panned Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which unsurprisingly made a cool $175.5 million in its first three days. Time to pour one out in a litter box for Tom Hooper.
Cats Is a Jellicle Box-Office Bomb
Photo: Universal Pictures