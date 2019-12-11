Céline Dion’s Massive Ring Is Waiting to Be Kissed

Hey World Championship TO...Thank you for the love you gave us last night. Looking forward to seeing you tonight! ❤️/Hey TO champions de la NBA … Merci pour l’amour que vous nous avez donné hier soir. Hâte de vous revoir ce soir!❤️-Céline xx…📸:Dee Amore Marti #courageworldtour pic.twitter.com/hAGRnxEsfC — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 10, 2019

Carmen Sandiego Céline Dion decided to make us care about basketball this morning thanks to her surprise appearance at a Toronto Raptors game, where, without any context, it startlingly looks like she presented the team’s mascot with a bouquet of flowers and not the other way around. “Hey world championship Toronto,” she wrote on Twitter, “thank you for the love.” Anyway, please take a closer look at Dion’s massive, Corleone-esque ring (we’re assuming the gems are cut), which is either made of extremely realistic plastic or confirms that the songstress can effortlessly lift 100 pounds of diamonds and gold with one finger. We chose to believe the latter.