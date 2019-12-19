Bang, Bang, There Goes Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s Relationship

Photo: Getty Images

Today is one those tough times in celebrity news. Channing Tatum and the singer Jessie J have reportedly split up after dating for a little over a year, according to Us Weekly. “Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” a source told the tabloid. “They are still really close and still good friends.” The two got together a few months after Tatum officially announced his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan last year, and since that time have been charmingly corny on social media together. He’s gone to her concerts. She went to the opening of Magic Mike Live! It all seemed so nice. But life is cruel. So let us bow our heads and mourn this loss.