Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Returns with More Spooky Teen Drama in January

Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is (not metaphorically) going to hell in its second season (note: the first part of the second season of Sabrina is technically called “part three,” with season one being made up of parts one and two and season two made up parts three and four). The teen drama, starring Kiernan Shipka of Mad Men fame, is set to return on January 24, as announced today at Argentina Comic Con. The second season will follow Sabrina and her friends as they travel to hell in order to rescue Sabrina’s boyfriend, Nick, who was banished there after he sacrificed himself to the Dark Lord. If that was all a little difficult to follow, you can catch up on Sabrina and her antics with our recaps here. You can also check out the premiere announcement video below. Netflix renewed Sabrina for Parts 3 and 4 back in December of last year, but the premiere date for Part 4 has yet to be announced.