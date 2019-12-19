Nothing is what you think it is in the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next movie — so it has that in common with so many other Christopher Nolan movies. The trailer for his next conceptually and visually ambitious film, called Tenet, has action sequences that physically make no sense, things moving in reverse, time manipulation, and no explanation really of what’s going on, but what we know for sure is that it’s got John David Washington looking intense and Elizabeth Debicki looking tall and mysterious on a yacht. Robert Pattinson is there, too, with Chris Nolan Hair, and Kenneth Branagh gets involved at one point.

