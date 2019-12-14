Chris Martin Broke His Restraining Order to See Hugh Grant Again

Get someone who loves you in a fun, stalker-lite way like Chris Martin loves Hugh Grant, with the Coldplay frontman completely ignoring the rest of his fellow Graham Norton guests (Cats? Hard pass.) to remind Grant how deep his obsession runs. And also that it would be great if Grant would finally drop a pesky restraining order. “I sent him fan mail as a 40-year-old man,” Martin explained. “I’m gonna tell Hugh I think he’s wonderful. I’ve loved his work after he started 45 years ago. After A Very English Scandal and Paddington, I just wrote, Hey, I love you. He replied and was very gracious.” Martin was so chuffed, in fact, that he didn’t even mind when Grant busted out some sexy moves on folk hero Dakota Johnson. “Every time I’ve met Hugh he’s very grumpy,” he added. “He’s like, Whatever, rock star, fuck off. And then starts flirting with your other half.” Okay, Martin minded a little.

Related