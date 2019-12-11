The Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Trailer Features Jon Hamm and Lots of F-Bombs

If the teaser released earlier this month wasn’t enough for you, not to worry, because HBO went and did you a solid by dropping the full trailer for the tenth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm today. It’s been two years since the last season aired, but now the wait is almost over: Larry David’s series is back in action on Sunday, January 19, at 10:30 p.m. The trailer features as many new and returning stars as it does F-bombs — Cheryl Hines, “I’m gonna fuck you up,” Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, “Fuck you and I’ll see you tomorrow,” J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, “Fuckin’ idiot,” Laverne Cox, Jane Krakowski, “Get the fuck out, Larry,” Kaitlin Olson, Jon Daly, “What the fuck are you doing?”, and — to top it all off – Jon Hamm! What more could you ask for?

