Everyone in Star Wars Is Being Shady About The Last Jedi

Now that the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out promoting their new movie, they’re getting rather candid about their thoughts on the previous installment, The Last Jedi. Though critically acclaimed, TLJ was hit by a wave of backlash from some very vocal fans. Apparently some of the Skywalker Saga cast members weren’t in love with director Rian Johnson’s choices in that film, either.

In a new interview with the New York Times, porg truther Daisy Ridley says she cried when she learned Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams would return for the final chapter of the trilogy he started, with the Times describing the overall cast’s reaction to the news as a collective “sigh of relief.” In the same piece, Finn actor John Boyega told the Times that he wanted Abrams to be able to finish the story he started in Force, saying, “Even as a normal person in the audience, I wanted to see where that story was going,”

Boyega previously expressed his excitement over Abrams’s return in an interview with Hypebeast, explaining, “The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid. The Last Jedi, if I’m being honest, I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

Are select members of the Star Wars A team on a group chat where they air out their TLJ grievances? And now that they’re back on the press beat with their one true leader Abrams, is the pent-up discontent trickling out? Vulture, for one, will not be impugning the legacy of a movie that saw Dr. Laura Dern as Vice Admiral Holdo turning a whole ship into a warp-speed missile.