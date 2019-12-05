Dakota and Elle Fanning to Finally Play Sisters Onscreen in The Nightingale

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Bleecker Street

The Sisters Fanning are following in the footsteps of countless other actor siblings and bringing their sisterhood to the screen in the World War II drama The Nightingale. Dakota Fanning, 25, and Elle Fanning, 21, said in a joint statement on Elle’s Instagram that “The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared.” The Fannings have indeed played the same character at different ages in I Am Sam and the mini-series Taken, but as noted in the statement, did not share screen-time. The Nightingale is an adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s 2015 novel of the same name, which follows two sisters growing up in Nazi-occupied France. Mélanie Laurent is set to direct.