Dakota Johnson Wastes Zero Time Calling Out Ellen’s Bullshit

What was set to be a fairly standard pre-Thanksgiving Ellen appearance for Dakota Johnson soon turned into what can only be described as a 60-second Perry Mason courtroom battle, after Ellen DeGeneres insisted to Johnson, rather smugly, that she wasn’t invited to her 30th birthday party earlier this fall. “Actually, no, that’s not the truth, Ellen,” Johnson responded, enlisting the show’s producers as corroborating witnesses. “I did invite you and you didn’t come.” Plaintiff, what is your defense? “It was probably in Malibu. That’s too far for me to go to,” DeGeneres replied. “I think I do remember I was invited. Thank you. I really didn’t remember that until just now.” Our little transcript doesn’t do the weird moment justice. Watch it unfold above.

Update: December 2 at 9:44 a.m.: You thought Malibu was far? Turns out, DeGeneres was palling around with a certain president at a certain football game that weekend instead.