Damon Dash Accused of Sexual Battery in Lawsuit

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Roc-A-Fella Records cofounder Damon Dash is being sued for 50 million dollars. In documents obtained by The Wrap, photographer Monique Bunn accuses Dash of sexual battery. The alleged assault took place at the home Dash shares with his partner Raquel Horn. Dash had hired Bun to do a photoshoot for his fashion line, Poppington. After a day of shooting, Bunn was directed to sleep in Dash’s daughter’s room. “While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks,” the complaint reads. “Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

Bunn also accuses Dash of trying to silence Bunn by promising a WEtv docuseries about her. The suit also claims that photographs Bunn took of many celebrities were never returned after the shoot. These celebrities include Mase, Sean “Diddy” Combs, LL Cool J, and George Bush.