Darlene Love Declares The View Her New (Baby Please Come) Home After NBC Snub

Jason Derulo and Darlene Love. Photo: ABC

Darlene Love is making a list, checking it twice, and, boy, did she find out who’s naughty this year. The singer took her talents to ABC’s The View after feeling snubbed by NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting special. Her song was there, sung by Skylar Astin and Alex Newell, but Love wasn’t. Now, she’s ringing in the holidays with the ladies of The View. Love sang her 1963 hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with special guest Jason Derulo and explained why she thinks NBC isn’t knocking on her door. “When they first started doing the Christmas-tree lighting, they let stars do the show,” she said, throwing a little bit of shade. “It wasn’t just television. They weren’t advertising. And that’s what they’re doing now.” She’s already on the rebound though. “I want you guys to hear this from my mouth: This is my new home,” she told the co-hosts. “This is where I’ll be singing this song.”

Earlier this month, Love expressed her disappointment with NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center on Facebook, writing, “They book these young artists to perform my song … each year!! Such an insult and a let down!” In the past, Love has performed the song with stars like Anna Kendrick. And on The View, she taught Derulo a thing or two. Would Christmas really be Christmas without “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)?”

For the fifth year in a row, Darlene Love performs her song ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ — this year with a special guest @jasonderulo — on @TheView! ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/jShuQFSeQZ — The View (@TheView) December 20, 2019