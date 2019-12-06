In its second season Dickinson will continue to be streaming TV’s primary resource for pretty white boys with nice hair in period clothing. The show has cast Pico Alexander (best known for being the too hot nice boy that hooks up with Reese Witherspoon in Home Again) and Finn Jones (best known for Iron Fist and Game of Thrones) in its second season. Jones will play newspaper editor Samuel Bowles, with whom Emily Dickinson had a close, potentially very horny correspondence, and Alexander will play Henry “Ship” Shipley, an Amherst College dropout who boards with the Dickinsons. Clearly, Emily’s heart remains with her best friend and sister-in-law Sue Gilbert, but she definitely also has a type, boy-wise. (Apple TV+ has yet to reveal whether Emily’s other love interest, Death, played of course by Wiz Khalifa, will also be back, but he better be.) According to creator Alena Smith, the show’s second season will deal with “fame and the attention economy,” which, given the whole contemporary soundtrack and vibe, will probably also include some commentary about social media. The witty literary-comedy series airs on Apple TV+, a streaming service primarily useful for watching Dickinson and maybe the Billy Crudup parts of The Morning Show if you really want.
Dickinson Season Two Casts Two New Pretty White Boys
Finn Jones (left) and Pico Alexander (right). Photo: Getty Images