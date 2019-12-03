Disney+ Is Making a Jedi Competition Series Without the Mind-Control Bits

Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd./Lucasfilm Ltd.

A generation ago, Legends of the Hidden Temple was really the pinnacle of achievement for children competing for glory on TV. Now Disney+ is leveling things up and bringing in corporate synergy with Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. The game show will feature young contestants using their Jedi mettle against one another in disciplines that will test their “strength, knowledge, and bravery” with unspecified challenges. (Surely there will be some variation of the Aggro Crag, because kids climbing up jagged tall things quickly is essential to youth-fortitude battles.) But we do know they will “test their connection to the Force” in three different setups: a forest planet, a Jedi star cruiser, and a Jedi temple. Hosting the proceedings will be actor Ahmed Best, who, if you’re huge into Star Wars, you likely know best as Jar Jar Binks, and it wouldn’t be any kind of saga experience without a helpful/meddling droid, in this case voiced by Mary Holland. (Perhaps most famous as Jonah’s first fiancée on Veep — a woman with range!) All contestants are gunning for the title of Jedi Knight, which we will not personally believe they deserve until they can do this move from the Rise of Skywalker trailer. So these kids better start training.