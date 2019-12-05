Disney’s Live-Action Mulan Trailer: She’ll Make a Man Out of You

There may not be any songs in Mulan, the newest addition to Disney’s burgeoning live-action canon, but hey — look at all of those fancy swords! In the first trailer for the film, all our heroine (played by Yifei Liu) wants to do is bring honor to her family, even if that means settling down with a random schlub that her mom’s matchmaker wants to hook her up with. However, priorities quickly change when Mulan ends up having to masquerade as a man in order to protect her father, an honored Chinese warrior who has fallen ill, from fighting in the famed Imperial Army — since every household has to fulfill the country’s current decree that “one man” must serve. We have a feeling she’s about to whip some Y chromosome warriors into shape. Unlike in the animated film, there’s another enemy, a witch played by Gong Li, whom Mulan will have to face head-to-head. Mulan will not only be as swift as a coursing river with all the force of a great typhoon, she’ll have all the strength of a raging fire, and be as mysterious as the dark side of the moon come March 2020.

