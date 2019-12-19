Donald Glover Is the Yang Gang’s Creative Consultant

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

After co-sponsoring a pop-up campaign event in LA, Andrew Yang and Donald Glover made it official. Yang announced that Glover is an official creative consultant for the Yang campaign. The full extent of what that entails was not announced, but we know it involves designing merch. Pitchfork mentioned that the pop-up event featured lots of Yang gear designed by Glover’s team, “including sweatshirts, hats, and posters.” And a press release obtained by Consequence of Sound said that the merch “embodies the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected.”

Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

Yang was in Los Angeles before the Democratic presidential debate at Loyola Marymount University. At the debate, Yang criticized fellow Democrats for being “obsessed” with the impeachment. Earlier this month, Rivers Cuomo fronted a “Yangapalooza!” event in Iowa.