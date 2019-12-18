Childish Gambino is Officially a Member of the #YangGang

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA

In political news that actually has nothing to do with the third President in our nation’s history being impeached, Childish Gambino has made it clear who he’s backing in the 2020 presidential election. Turns out Donald Glover is a card carrying member of the #YangGang. The quintuple-threat announced via Instagram that he is hosting a pop up fundraising event in Los Angeles with Yang on December 19th ahead of the 6th Democratic presidential primary debate. All proceeds will go to Yang’s campaign and a “very limited” amount of Glover x Yang merchandise will be sold. Sadly, Glover was very clear in his Instagram story that said merch will not include a musical collaboration between the pair, which is truly unfortunate given how amazing Bowen Yang would have been in that SNL sketch.

Clearly, it’s about time to begin bracing ourselves for the onslaught of celebrity political endorsements that are inevitably coming our way. Get ready for Lil Dicky to endorse Tom Steyer (climate change). Maybe Lana Del Rey will back Marianne Williamson (they just “vibe”). Perhaps Beyoncé will hop on the Buttigieg bandwagon (she thinks the dance is corny but likes that his last name also starts with a B, for branding potential). The possibilities are truly (and terrifyingly) endless…