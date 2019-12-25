Photo: Tidal

Merry Drakemas! Fresh off of dropping a new single on Christmas Eve, the decade’s most prolific rapper gave fans another holiday treat by releasing a surprise video interview with Rap Radar on Christmas day. In the interview with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller, Drake gets candid about various facets of his career from his days touring with Lil Wayne to his well documented beefs with Pusha T and Chris Brown.

He still doesn’t like any of Pusha T’s music because “he doesn’t believe it” and credits none other than Serena Williams for inspiring him to respond to Pusha T’s diss track and “finish him”, comparing Drake’s feud with Pusha T to her on-going battle with Maria Sharapova. While Drake has “the most utmost love and respect” for a certain celebrity with an incredibly anticipated album, he also mentions that he and Chris Brown were able “to reconnect” after said superstar exited both their lives, leading to their collaboration on “No Guidance”.

If you’re all out of eggnog and finally finished unwrapping presents, you can gather around the yuletide fire with you and yours and watch the 2 hour and 20 minute interview on Tidal. Because what’s Christmas without watching Drake hang out in his Toronto mansion and defend himself against ghostwriting rumors?