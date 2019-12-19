Netflix Orders The Midnight Gospel From Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell

Photo: Max Morse/Getty Images

Break out the ayahuasca, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour is coming to Netflix! According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a series by Trussell and Adventure Time’s Pendleton Ward. The Midnight Gospel will be an adult animated series about a “spacecaster” named Clancy, “who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds.” The interviews will be comprised of snippets of Trussell’s podcast, The Duncan Trussell Family Hour. The podcast has garnered acclaim from weirdos across the globe for its frank discussions of topics such as mental illness, psychoactive substances, and spirituality. Animation studio Titmouse is producing. The Midnight Gospel will debut on the streaming service in 2020.