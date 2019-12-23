Eddie Murphy’s Velvet Jones Made His Glorious Return on SNL’s ‘Black Jeopardy’

Prior to returning to Saturday Night Live to host over the weekend, Eddie Murphy teased the idea of bringing back some of his classic characters from his time on the show in the ’80s, and as we found out during his episode, that’s exactly what happened. We got a new installment of “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood,” a Gumby “Weekend Update” segment, and Buckwheat as a Masked Singer contestant, and another edition of the “Black Jeopardy” sketch brought along with it the return of Murphy’s character Velvet Jones. Thankfully, Jones is still going strong as the founder of the Velvet Jones School of Technology, and he used his platform on “Black Jeopardy” to plug his newest books, including How to Dance Like a Ho, Ass for Cash, and his most progressive book yet: “What you not gonna do is judge this woman. It’s 2019, and she has every right to be sexy and to show off her beauty. She is independent, and she can make her own money. She doesn’t need to have sex with anyone! And it’s all in my new book, entitled How to Be an Instagram Ho — and make $1,500 a week from the comfort of your own bedroom being a strong, independent Instagram ho!” Kenan Thompson’s character is right: Velvet Jones has evolved along with the modern era.