Half of Netflix’s Budget Was on Eddie Murphy’s SNL Monologue Stage

Get yourself a bunch of adoring multimillionaire BFFs (keyword on adoring) like Eddie Murphy has Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan, with the trio surprising their pal during his SNL monologue to just, well, remind Murphy of his godly status. “If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here,” Morgan said, marveling at his newfound truck fortune. “You know I followed your blueprint for my entire career,” Chappelle explained, puffing away at a ciggy. “When I got hired, Lorne Michaels told me I’m going to be the next Eddie Murphy. And then a year later he said, No you’re not,” Rock added. We wish we could say this was an extra-special comedy summit, but they were all just at Sinbad’s last week.

