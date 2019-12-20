Let’s be honest, nothing will beat Eddie Murphy casually revealing to Jerry Seinfeld that Sammy Davis Jr. (allegedly!) told him he worshiped the devil on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but his entire career’s worth of incredible Hollywood anecdotes all deserve their time in the spotlight. While a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live tomorrow, the actor and comedian graciously played a round of “How Did This All Happen To One Person?!,” confirming or denying a host of Eddie Murphy “folklore.”

So, are you a big enough Eddie Murphy fan to know what Prince’s roller skates look like? Or what scene in 48 Hours lead to his friendship with Marlon Brando? Or why in God’s name Eddie Murphy turned down the role of Eddie Valiant (eventually played by the illimitable Bob Hoskins) in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? If you didn’t know these answers already, congratulations, and enjoy this brand-new (to you!) Eddie Murphy trivia.