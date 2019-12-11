Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney to Play Archie Yates’ Bad Parents in Home Alone Reboot

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The reboot – oops, “reimagining” – of Christmas classic Home Alone has just found its leads in Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. Archie Yates most recently starred in Jojo Rabbit, and will not be playing Kevin McCallister, but a new character entirely, who will presumably also be left home alone. Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney are set to star as Archie Yates’ parents, with Kemper taking over the “rightly terrified mom” role from legend Catherine O’Hara. The Home Alone remake will stream on Disney+, and joins a number of other films (Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper by the Dozen), slated to be “reimagined” on the streaming platform, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.