It’s 2019 and Eminem Is ‘Beefing’ With Nick Cannon

Sorry to these men. Photo: Getty Images

Nostalgia culture has gone too far. Nick Cannon, and Eminem are feuding … again. Despite the fact that Mariah Carey ended Eminem’s career with 2009’s “Obsessed,” the 47-year-old rapper is trying to bring back their beef like TikTok brought back all of Carey’s early 2000’s hits. Just keep scrolling, Eminem, no one is forcing you to watch the Obsessed Challenge. Anyway, Eminem used his verse on Fat Joe’s new track “Lord Above,” which also features innocent bystander Mary J. Blige, to pick a fight with Nick Cannon, who promptly replied with a diss of his own. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped — that pussy got him neutered,” Eminem raps. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do shit / I let her chop my balls off too before I lose to you, Nick.” (Mariah Carey has repeatedly denied ever being in a relationship with Eminem.)

Nick Cannon and the rest of the world thought this beef was squashed in 2009, when Eminem dropped “Bagpipes From Baghdad,” trashing Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon right after they got married. Nick even said as recently as September that he and Eminem were cool. Doesn’t seem like it! In response to the “Lord Above” verse, Cannon dropped “The Invitation,” a four-minute song and a proposition for Eminem to come on Wild ‘n Out. Is this … an elaborate promo? Well, the song has over 33,000 dislikes on YouTube so it wouldn’t be a very good one, would it? Instead of responding with a diss, Eminem just tweeted.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

While they’re doing this foolishness, Mariah Carey is somewhere boo’d up with dancer Bryan Tanaka, celebrating her holiday season, and manifesting a 19th Billboard No. 1 with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”