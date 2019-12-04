In news that is sure to lift the spirits of comedy bros across the nation, Oscar-winning actress
Deirdre Emma Stone is engaged to be married to SNL writer and segment director Dave McCary. The couple met in 2016, when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in the best sketch of that year (if not the decade), “Wells For Boys,” written by Julio Torres and directed by none other than her future husband. They announced their engagement in true millennial fashion, via a slightly blurry, yet incredibly adorable photo on Instagram. Prior to SNL, McCary was a member of the sketch comedy group “Good Neighbor” with fellow SNL cast members Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett. Emma Stone is… you know, Emma Stone. She’s the second A-List film actress to get engaged to an SNL man this year as Scarjo said yes to marrying your mom’s favorite SNL cast-member, Colin Jost in May of 2019. Fingers crossed McCarry’s best bud Kyle Mooney and Leslie Jones are next in line to tie the knot.
Emma Stone Engaged To SNL Writer-Director Dave McCary, Huge Win For Funny Dudes
In news that is sure to lift the spirits of comedy bros across the nation, Oscar-winning actress