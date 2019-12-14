Copious Number of Barrettes Star in To All the Boys Sequel

Photo: Masha_Weisberg/Awesomeness Films

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the endearing 2018 romantic comedy that unleashed Noah Centineo upon us all, is based on Jenny Han’s best-selling YA series, which means it has a sequel. That sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will be hitting Netflix on February 12, 2020, just in time for Cupid’s birthday. Until then, Entertainment Weekly has some first-look images to hold us over, and they are absolutely chock-full of barrettes.

The sequel will follow Lana Condor’s Lara Jean Covey and Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky as they do a bunch of relationship stuff now that they’re official. Everyone is back from the first film save for another pivotal character: Lara’s beloved scrunchie. Remember the plot-driving scrunchie? The original movie had (spoiler alerts) scrunchie loss, scrunchie thievery, scrunchie deception, and a scrunchie-induced fight. It was wild! Still, Lara Jean ends up with Kavinsky, the hot jock, and it seems that in part two, she’s similarly moved on to the popular kid in the hair-accessories world, the Barrette.

Only four new images were released, and in them we see four Lara Jean Covey’s, three Peter Kavinsky’s, one John Ambrose McClaren (the third tip of the story’s love triangle, played by Jordan Larson), one Kitty Covey (Lara’s little sister), one Mr. Covey (Aidan Shaw), and nine barrettes. Nine! And that’s with profile views of Lara Jean, which means there could be even more barrettes on the other side of her head in each photo.

We guess this is a sign to pack your barrettes as we move to 2020 because you will end up watching this and get the urge to continue sticking things in your hair. One extremely wide headband also makes an appearance, so we guess bring one of those with you, too. Just in case.