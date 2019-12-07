Ron Leibman, Friends Actor and Tony Winner, Dead at 82

Photo: NBC Universal

Ron Leibman, who’s perhaps best known for playing Jennifer Aniston’s bad-tipper father in Friends or for voicing the suave Ron Cadillac in Archer, has died at the age of 82 after an illness. His agent confirmed the news to the Wrap. In his half-century career, Leibman wove himself into the television, film, and theater industries, the latter of which culminated in 1992 when he received the Tony for Best Actor in a Play for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in Angels in America. Besides his memorable multi-episode arcs in Friends and Archer, Leibman also won an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Emmy for his role in the 1970s crime drama Kaz, and he popped up in other shows such as The Sopranos; Pacific Station; Murder, She Wrote; The Practice; and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Additionally, he headlined two Neil Simon plays, Rumors and I Ought to Be in Pictures. He’s survived by his wife, the actress Jessica Walter.