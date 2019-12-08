How Does It Feel, Seeing the New Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer?

You can and shall obey our orders to watch the trailer for Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman 1984, which jumps, Reebok high-tops first, into the Reagan era. Featuring New Order’s eternal bop “Blue Monday,” WW1984 treats you to Gal Gadot kicking ass at a mall food court, a White House showdown, and, of course, a megalomaniac named Max Ford, played by Pedro Pascal, seemingly hell bent on societal domination. “Think about finally having everything you always wanted,” he promises the masses. “Now, I take what I want in return.”

Ford’s extremely ominous threat seems to be connected to the reappearance of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, reunited with Gadot’s Diana Prince and it feels so good. Until their lives are both in danger, presumably. No signs of Kristen Wiig’s co-villain Barbara Minerva in full were-cheetah mode yet, but that’s good. Leave a little something to the imagination. In the meantime, your imagination can enjoy brief glimpses of Diana’s new winged golden armor, the cockpit of (what appears to be) Wonder Woman’s invisible jet and, best of all, Diana swinging between lightning bolts on her lasso. Ah yes, all you ’80s kids will remember these classic 1980s moments. Wonder Woman 1984 opens on June 5, 2020.