Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer: Who Ya Gonna Reboot?

If there’s something strange in your small Oklahoma town, who should you call? The police! This is 2019! A single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) learn that almost immediately in the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which serves as a direct sequel to the first two films in the franchise. (With no disrespect to 2016’s ill-fated Ghostbusters.) When the trio is forced to move into a “creepy old farmhouse” they inherited from their family patriarch, some unnatural wonders of the area begin to confuse them: There are no fault lines, tectonic plates, fracking, or crazy-loud music within hundreds of miles, but the town is still shaking on a daily basis. Good thing the teens’ way-too-handsome science teacher (Paul Rudd) helps them figure out who their grandfather actually is, and why he owned dozens of ghost traps, a few beige jumpsuits, and an Ectomobile. Surprise! The film is expected to have a 2020 release.

