HFPA President Shrugs Off Lack of Female Golden Globe Director Nominees

Photo: wilson webb/Sony Pictures

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were filled with the requisite snubs and surprises, but perhaps the most glaring oversight came in the Best Director — Motion Picture category: All five nominees are men (Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino), despite a landmark year for women behind the camera. The president of the HFPA, who governs the Golden Globes, doesn’t seem too bothered by the sausage-fest, though. When asked about the decision, Lorenzo Soria defended the nominees by [gestures wildly] ensuring we don’t peek behind the scenes too much. “What happened is that we don’t vote by gender,” Soria told Variety when asked. “We vote by film and accomplishment.” The last time a female director was nominated in the category was back in 2014, when Ava DuVernay received recognition for Selma. Quick, somebody get eyes on Natalie Portman!