More Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik Is in the Works

Anthony Jeselnik on Good Talk. Photo: Comedy Central

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik’s new Comedy Central interview series is sticking around at the network. Comedy Central announced today that it’s handed out a season-two renewal to Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik, which debuted its first season back in September and featured guests like Tig Notaro, David Spade, and Nick Kroll. Season one consisted of six episodes, while season two will run a little longer with eight episodes. The guest lineup has not yet been revealed, but the new batch of episodes will premiere sometime next year.

“Anthony has a knack for wit and irony in the flow of conversation, which makes him a hilarious and great interviewer. It’ll be a treat to see him continue to push boundaries with an all-new lineup of comedian friends,” said Comedy Central execs Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen in a press release about the renewal. Jeselnik’s statement is decidedly cheekier: “I love making this show and look forward to continuing Comedy Central’s unprecedented winning streak through 2020.”

In addition to Good Talk, Jeselnik has had a very active 2019 between the premiere of his new Netflix special, Fire in the Maternity Ward, in April and his podcast, The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project, which made our list of the best comedy podcasts of the year. Here’s to an equally active 2020.