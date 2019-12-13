Grimes Is One Step Closer to Being a Cyborg in her Game Awards Performance

Grimes debuted her song for Cyberpunk 2077, “4 ÆM” at the Game Awards December 12 in Los Angeles. The artist occasionally known as c is also voicing a character in the game named Lizzy Wizzy. Now if I asked you to tell me which is the genetically modified semi-robot in a cyberpunk hellscape starring a GCI Keanu Reeves, would you say a) Lizzy Wizzy, b) Grimes, or c) a lowercase letter “C,” representing the speed of light in Einstein’s theory of relativity? Tough question, right? The Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack will also feature tracks from A$AP Rocky, Run the Jewels, and Refused.

