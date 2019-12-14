You Can Ask Harry Styles About His Sexuality, But Don’t Expect an Answer

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Bisexual lighting has been following Harry Styles through the rollout of his new solo album, Fine Line, with fans eager to dissect the visual, the aural, and the lyrical hints that allude to Styles redefining his sexuality as he grows older. (A lot of the album revolves around his Playboy model ex-girlfriend, though.) The Guardian decided to ask the singer about these bisexuality rumors in a new interview, and, although Styles understands the interest from his fans, he’s not in a place where he wants to engage in a public conversation about it — at the moment, anyway. “It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cos I don’t want to tell you,” Styles explained. “It’s not: Ooh this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: Who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: Who cares?”

When the interviewer pushed back a bit, noting that there are enough Fine Line LGBTQ clues to be thoroughly dissected (the biggest being his album cover sharing the same colors as trans and bisexual pride flags), Styles insisted that’s just his own personal style shining through. “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No,” he said. “In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.” Styles added that while he understands his job may entail someone asking about his sexuality, he hopes “they respect they might not get an answer.”