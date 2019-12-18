Harry Styles’s ‘Juice’ Cover Isn’t a Snack, It’s the Whole Damn Meal

Harry Styles singing “Somebody come get your man, I think he got lost in my DMs” is exactly the note we need to leave 2019 on. Sorry, Christmas. Sorry, New Year’s Eve. That’s it. We did it. What more could we do? Styles hopped back into BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to celebrate the release of his new album Fine Line and the limited edition T-shirt he designed with Gucci’s Alessandro Michele (which Styles so elegantly models with high-waisted trousers and suspenders). Along with his own songs “Lights Up” and “Adore You” and Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” Styles covered Lizzo’s hit “Juice,” which is primarily about being the “baddest bitch.” After doing double duty on SNL, the highly anticipated release of Fine Line, and his newfound flair with flared pants, it really isn’t his fault that he’s out here getting loose!

