Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson Plunge Into HBO’s White House Plumbers Series

Woody Harrelson Photo: Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment

The decade’s almost over, the Millennium Clock is about to strike, and there are still more limited series to announce. An unlimited number of limited series. This time, it’s HBO’s five-part Watergate story, The White House Plumbers, about Nixon’s political saboteurs who masterminded Watergate and “accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.” The titular plumbers, this series’ Mario and Luigi as it were, will be played by Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux, both of whom will also executive produce. They play E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively. (A quick Google search reveals that even though that Mario thing was a joke, these fixers really did kind of look, well, Mario-esque.) The limited series will be based in part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It was created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who were executive producers on Veep. Between those Veep credentials, the inevitable parallels to the current administration, and the “I heard you paint houses” vibe of Nixon’s fixers being called “plumbers,” we’re officially intrigued.