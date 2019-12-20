High Fidelity Teaser: Zoë Kravitz Checks Into the Heartbreak Hotel

Who broke Rob Gordon’s heart? Turn on your location — we just wanna talk. Zoë Kravitz stars as Gordon in this gender-swapped version of Nick Hornby’s novel (and Stephen Frears’s 2000 movie) High Fidelity. A 20-something working in a record store in sunny Crown Heights, Brooklyn (an “unpretentious location,” according to one of their Yelp reviews), Rob is rich in music and poor in love. So, she’s going back through her most glorious heartbreaks to find out what the heck went wrong and, hopefully, get over her ex. In her first TV series post–Big Little Lies, Kravitz is following in her mother’s footsteps. Lisa Bonet co-starred in the 2000 adaptation with John Cusack. Like mother, like daughter! High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Get acquainted with Rob Gordon’s “desert island, all-time, top five most memorable heartbreaks” when High Fidelity drops on Hulu February 14.

