Hilary Duff Goes Full Cinderella Story, Marries Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has officially tied the knot with singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, in a backyard ceremony that included their children, Luca and Banks. The wedding took place in Duff and Koma’s Beverly Hills backyard, reportedly at golden hour (the rain most definitely did not fall down). Guests included Hilary’s sister, Haylie Duff, and fellow early-aughts queen Mandy Moore, whose husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, played at the reception. Duff wore a Jenny Packham bridal gown with a considerable train. We’ve come so far from her Cinderella Story ball gown. She captioned her Instagram simply, “This.”

The newlyweds started dating roughly three years ago, after Duff’s split with hockey-player Mike Comrie, with whom she had her son, Luca. Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks a year ago, and announced their engagement last May via Instagram. Duff and Koma had previously collaborated on music together, co-writing three songs on Duff’s fifth album, Breathe In. Breathe Out, before dating on-and-off. Duff told The Talk in 2017, “I think that you have history and a past with someone, and love—just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then it can always work out again.”