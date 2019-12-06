Homeland, a show that Claire Danes confirmed all the way back in 2018 would end after its eighth season, had not yet ended despite what you may have thought. No, that final season will start airing next year on February 9, and Showtime just dropped a trailer. It’s been a good run with counterterrorism specialists Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin), one you may have assumed already wrapped up this year — or last year, or multiple years ago even. But no, it has not, and it looks like Carrie is being called to an assignment while Saul falls into the hands of enemy combatants. It’s very Homeland, and it’s almost back for the last time.

