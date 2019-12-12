Contra Hamilton, it is the opposite of quiet uptown in In the Heights, the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical. The movie, directed by Jon M. Chu (of Crazy Rich Asians, and perhaps more pertinently in this case, Step Up 3D), stars A Star Is Born and Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a hustling bodega owner with big dreams, the role Miranda originated on Broadway, with Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Corey Hawkins as Benny, and Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario. You might also recognize Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and of course Miranda himself as the Piragua Guy. Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the musical, also wrote the script for the movie, which Warner Bros. won the bidding rights to last May, after the rights to the material reverted to Miranda from the Weinstein Company. In the Heights comes out on June 26, 2020.

