Ramsay Bolton From Game of Thrones Is Now a Cheery Leprechaun on American Gods

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Proving that he is resistant to type-casting, Iwan Rheon will star as Doyle, a happy-go-lucky leprechaun, on the new season of American Gods. This perhaps could not be more different than the role Rheon is most famous for, the hellish Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones. Ramsay was one of the show’s most infamous villains and inspired widespread hatred among fans, due largely to Rheon’s terrifying performance. Doyle, on the other hand, is described as “a charming, good-natured leprechaun who once embraced his stereotypical Lucky Charms, St. Paddy’s Day image […] now on a path to a more dignified and honorable existence.” Certainly a 180 from what we’re used to seeing from Rheon, but if anything can cancel out the lingering effects of Ramsay Bolton, it’s a magical leprechaun. The third season of American Gods will premiere on Starz. There is no official release date yet.